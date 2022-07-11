71-year-old man charged over sex assault on teenage neighbour in car showroom

A 71-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with groping and subjecting a 15-year-old neighbour to his sexual advances.

Police inspectors John Spiteri and Clayton Camilleri arraigned the man before Magistrate Noel Bartolo on Monday afternoon, on charges which include corruption of minors and engaging in non-consensual sexual acts with an underage person.

The alleged offences took place during the daytime at a car showroom, which is understood to be owned by the accused, on Saturday 9 July.

The court was told that the alleged victim and her parents had filed a report at the Qormi police station, claiming that the man had groped the teenage girl. They reported that the accused had approached their daughter and invited her to his car showroom, where he subjected her to a sexual assault.

This report had led to a joint investigation involving between the district police and the Vice Squad, eventually resulting in the man’s arrest. The man had cooperated with the police during questioning, but only up to a point, the prosecution said.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody.

The court imposed a media ban on reporting the identity of the accused and the alleged victim.

Inspector John Spiteri and Inspector Clayton Camilleri, prosecuted assisted by prosecutor Angele Vella from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Marouska Debono was defence counsel.