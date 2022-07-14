Jesper Kristiansen becomes third man to be indicted over 2020 Sliema double murder

Jesper Kristiansen, the third man accused of the August 2020 murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, has now been indicted, clearing the way for him to stand trial.

The two victims were shot dead at their home in Locker Street, Sliema on 18 August 2020, in what is thought to be a botched burglary.

Daniel Muka from Albania and Viktor Dragomanski from North Macedonia are separately also indicted over the murders.

During the robbery, Pandolfino was shot five times in his upper body and neck, and died at the scene. His partner, Maciejowski was killed by a single gunshot to the face.

Lawyer George Camilleri represented the Office of the Attorney General in the proceedings. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Roberto Montalto are Kristiansen’s defence counsel. Lawyer Joe Giglio is representing the relatives of the victims as parte civile.