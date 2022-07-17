Woman hit by motorcycle in St Paul's Bay traffic accident

A woman was hospitalised on Saturday after being hit by a motorcycle in St Paul's Bay.

According to police, the accident happened at 2:45pm in Burmarrad. The 51-year-old woman from St Paul's Bay was hit by a Yamaha motorcycle that was being driven by a 31-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

Both the woman and the motorcyclist were given first aid on site and later taken to hospital. The woman suffered grievous injuries, while the motorcyclist experienced light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.