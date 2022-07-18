menu

Police still searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing last month

The girl was last seen in Santa Venera

nicole_meilak
18 July 2022, 1:04pm
by Nicole Meilak

Police are still searching for 17-year-old Doaa Kasem, who was reported missing last month

In a statement, the police confirmed that Kasem remains missing, while requesting people to send any information about her and her whereabouts to the police. 

Kasem was last seen in Santa Venera. She had first been reported missing on 16 June. 

Any information can be passed on to police, even anonymously, by contacting police headquarters or any police station, or by phoning 21 224001 / 119.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
