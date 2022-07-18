Police still searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing last month

Police are still searching for 17-year-old Doaa Kasem, who was reported missing last month.

In a statement, the police confirmed that Kasem remains missing, while requesting people to send any information about her and her whereabouts to the police.

Kasem was last seen in Santa Venera. She had first been reported missing on 16 June.

Any information can be passed on to police, even anonymously, by contacting police headquarters or any police station, or by phoning 21 224001 / 119.