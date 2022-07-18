Man admits to having ejaculated on woman in packed bus

A court has heard how a young female passenger was subjected to an unwanted act of sexual intimacy on a packed bus last Saturday, when the man standing behind her sexually pleasured himself and ejaculated on her.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the arraignment of 36 year-old Mohamed Mahmud Dirie, a Somali construction worker who resides in Birkirkara, on charges of committing a non-consensual sexual act on the woman, subjecting her to unwanted acts of physical intimacy, and other unwelcome sexual behaviours.

Inspector Saviour Baldacchino, prosecting, said that Dirie had performed the acts on a packed number 14 bus, which had been ferrying passengers from Valletta to the nightlife district of St. Julians at around 10pm on Saturday.

The court appointed lawyer Yanika Bugeja to assist the accused as legal aid, in view of the man’s declaration that he could not afford a lawyer.

Dirie pleaded guilty to the charges against him, confirming his plea after being given time to reconsider.

Bugeja pointed out that the man had pleaded guilty at the earliest possible stage and had cooperated with the police. The defence requested a suspended sentence and asked that the man be released on bail pending his sentencing hearing on August 1.

The court upheld the request and released the man on bail until his sentencing hearing. He was ordered to sign a bail book three times a week and provide a personal guarantee of €5000.