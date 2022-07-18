Police discover man's home drug emporium after nightclub arrest

Inspector Clayton Camilleri arraigned 26-year-old Nishit Rakeshkumar, an Indian student who also works for a food delivery company, on a raft of charges relating trafficking and possession of a wide spectrum of illegal substances, including MDMA, cocaine, ketamine and psilocybin.

Duty Magistrate Gabriella Vella heard how bouncers at the Gianpula nightclub noticed Rakeshkumar apparently selling drugs during the night of 17 July and immediately called the police.

Inspector Camilleri told the court that police officers had conducted checks at the nightclub last weekend and had recovered several suspicious pills, powders and other substances in the accused’s possession, together with €450 in cash.

More drug-related paraphernalia were discovered during a search of Rakeshkumar’s residence. €1,400 were found in an envelope under his bedsheets, together with cocaine, weighing scales, various pills and empty sachets commonly used for drug trafficking.

The court was told that the man had admitted to owning the drugs, and had told the police that his housemates had nothing to do with the illegal substances found there.

Rakeshkumar pleaded not guilty to the 15 charges he was facing and was released on bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a €9,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign a bail book every day.

Lawyer Noel Bianco represented the accused during the arraignment.