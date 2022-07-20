Elderly woman in critical condition after fall at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq bay

An 83-year-old woman was critically injured on Wednesday after falling onto the rocks of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq bay.

Police said it was informed of the incident at around 10am on Wednesday. The woman, from St Julian’s, fell onto the rocks due to the incoming waves and swallowed an amount of seawater.

The woman was assisted by people who were at the shore and eventually by a medical team. She was later taken to Mater Dei hospital, where she was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.