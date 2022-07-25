Man charged with fatal Marsa stabbing pleads not guilty

Updated at 4:34pm with charges

A 28 year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Marsa on Sunday.

Magistrate Claire-Louise Stafrace Zammit was told that the victim has not yet been identified.

Al Mahy Ezzo Saeed was charged with wilful homicide, carrying a knife in public without a licence to do so, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and breaching the public peace.

Communicating through an interpreter, Saeed, from Darfur in Sudan, told the court that he had no place of residence. He worked sporadically as a labourer, he said.

Lawyer Jason Grima, defence counsel, said his client was pleading not guilty to the charges. No request for bail was made in view of the fact that the man had no fixed place of residence.

Rapid Intervention Unit officers reacting to a report of a violent incident in Patri Feliċjan Bilocca Street had discovered the victim, bleeding in the street, yesterday at around 6:30pm.

Police said the man had suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and back. He succumbed to his wounds at Mater Dei Hospital soon after his arrival there.

The alleged aggressor was subsequently arrested in a nearby street and found to be carrying what police suspect was the knife used to commit the murder.

Prosecutors Anthony Vella and Ramon Bonett Sladden from the Office of the Attorney General assisted the police.

