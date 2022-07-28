Motorcycle skids on oil spill in St Julian’s, two grievously injured

Two people are being treated at Mater Dei hospital for grievous injuries, after their motorcycle skidded on an oil spill in St Julian’s.

Police said that at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, a man who was riding a Yadea motorcycle with a female passenger, lost its control and fell at Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier.

The victims are both Italians, 56 years old and reside in St Julian’s.

A medical team assisted the victims and an ambulance took them to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

More police investigations will follow.