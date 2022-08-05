PN councillor charged with making false bomb report at Sliema restaurant
Shaun Farrugia was charged with making the false report to the police at 3am on 30 July
A PN local councillor has been charged with filing a false bomb threat report to the police at a Sliema restaurant.
Shaun Farrugia was brought to court on charges of making a false report to police, causing the workers and clients of a Sliema restaurant to fear that violence will be used against them, and using a communication device to threaten to commit a crime or other inappropriate use.
He was also charged with recidivism.
The incident appears to have happened on 30 July at 3am.
Farrugia pleaded guilty to the charges and requested a pre-sentencing report.
He was granted bail until the report is concluded against a €1,500 deposit and a personal guarantee of €6,500.
Farrugia must sign a bail book at the Sliema police station three times a week.
He was also ordered not to approach the restaurant in question until he is sentences.
Prosecution was led by Godwin Scerri. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared as defence counsel.