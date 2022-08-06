Motorcyclist in grievous injuries after Naxxar crash
A collision occurred between a motorcycle and a car at Vjal il-21 ta’ Settembru, on Friday evening
A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Swieqi suffered grievous injuries on Friday evening, in a crash in Naxxar.
According to the police, a Honda motorcycle and VW Golf driven by a 39-year-old man from San Ġwann, collided at around 9pm at Vjal il-21 ta’ Settembru.
A medical team assisted the victim and an ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are ongoing.