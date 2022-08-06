Motorcyclist in grievous injuries after Naxxar crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Swieqi suffered grievous injuries on Friday evening, in a crash in Naxxar.

According to the police, a Honda motorcycle and VW Golf driven by a 39-year-old man from San Ġwann, collided at around 9pm at Vjal il-21 ta’ Settembru.

A medical team assisted the victim and an ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.