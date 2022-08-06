Construction worker suffers grievous injuries after being hit by digger
The incident occurred on Saturday at a construction site in Marsaxlokk
A 34-year-old Albanian construction worker was injured on a construction site in Marsaxlokk, when he was hit by a small digger.
Police said that the incident occurred on Saturday at around 11.30am in the Xrobb l-Għaġin area.
The man from Ħaż Żebbuġ was assisted by a medical team and was later taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are ongoing.