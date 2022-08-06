menu

Construction worker suffers grievous injuries after being hit by digger

The incident occurred on Saturday at a construction site in Marsaxlokk

luke_vella
6 August 2022, 5:28pm
by Luke Vella
The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment
The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment

A 34-year-old Albanian construction worker was injured on a construction site in Marsaxlokk, when he was hit by a small digger.

Police said that the incident occurred on Saturday at around 11.30am in the Xrobb l-Għaġin area.

The man from Ħaż Żebbuġ was assisted by a medical team and was later taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.