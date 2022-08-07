Lawyer’s death: toxicology tests show presence of alcohol and narcotics

Preliminary toxicology tests have determined a certain level of alcohol and narcotics were present inside the body of Karl Muscat, the 43-year-old lawyer found dead in his Swieqi home.

Police sources said they are investigating CCTV footage from around the Triq is-Sirk area to identity the comings-and-goings at the home of Muscat, a prosecutor at the office of the Attorney General, before he was found dead by his family, by the side of his bed.

Full toxicology tests are still ongoing, the sources told MaltaToday yesterday, after having ruled out on Wednesday any forced entry or defence wounds that could suggest someone had murdered Muscat.

Yesterday, Muscat’s brother Luke put paid to conspiracy theories about his brother’s fate – a prosecutor of high-profile money-laundering cases – saying he did not believe he was killed. An autopsy so far has concluded that the 43-year-old had died of heart failure.

The police said Muscat “had no signs of violence on it or any other signs of injuries, which could indicate that he defended himself from any aggression”.