Far-right sympathiser Eman Cross charged with threatening mother, carrying unlicensed firearm

Eman Cross, a 20-year-old far-right sympathiser from Hamrun, has been arraigned in court this morning, charged with threatening his mother and her partner, as well as making threats and insults in excess of the limits of provocation, during a domestic argument.

The man was arraigned before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning by police inspector Sherona Buhagiar.

Cross is also facing charges of carrying a firearm without a permit, in breach of the Arms Act and with having committed these offences whilst under a probation order issued in February last year.

The accused has known extremist views and had even been expelled from the far right group Imperium Europa for “bad character and aggressive behaviour,” last year.

A treatment order was requested, along with a restraining order and a separate request for the seizure of the firearm.

When the sitting began, before the accused was even asked to confirm his details, lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran, defence counsel together with lawyers Charles Merceica and Ana Thomas, asked that the parties be allowed to approach the magistrate’s bench, so as to discuss the case privately. The request was upheld.

Mercieca asked for a ban on publication of the man’s name, saying this could impact the man’s employment prospects, but the prosecution objected, arguing that it saw no reason for a ban in view of the fact that no minors were involved.

The court said that it did not agree with the justification given for the request, which was to protect the man’s employment, as the man's probation officer would have to liaise with the man’s employer anyway.

Mercieca argued the point at length, dictating a note with his request for a ban on the publication of the man’s details, in particular the name of his employer.

Inspector Buhagiar objected, telling the court that “we are not here to accommodate people, including the accused’s employer.” In similar cases no ban was given because of such circumstances, added the inspector.

The court ruled that it saw no reason to uphold the request for a media ban on the publication of the man’s details, but upheld it with regards to his employer.

Cross pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and the breach of probation, but not to the charges relating to threats.

The court placed him under a temporary supervision order together with a treatment order, at the request of both prosecution and the accused.

Bail was also requested by the defence, saying that if granted, the accused would be residing with his sister who was present in the courtroom.

The prosecution made no submissions on bail.

With regards to the man’s bail conditions, Mercieca asked the court to ensure that the accused was allowed to go to work, also submitting that he was 20 years old and had only just started work, so his financial means were “limited.”

The court upheld the bail request, ordering Cross to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.

His bail was secured by a deposit of €300 and a €10,000 personal guarantee. Cross was also placed under a treatment order for alcohol abuse and ordered to keep the peace with his family or face a separate fine of €500.

With regards to his mother and her partner, the court was clear. “You cannot talk or approach them. At least for now. If you breach this decree you can be fined up to €7000 or jailed for up to 2 years or to both the fine and punishment.”