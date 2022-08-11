menu

Man run over after altercation with two men in San Ġwann

The victim was hit by a car driven by two unidentified men, with whom he had an argument

11 August 2022, 9:11am
by Luke Vella
The victim suffered grievous injuries
A 27-year-old man was grievously injured, after he was run over by a car, following an altercation with two men in San Ġwann.

Police said that on Wednesday at around 9.30pm, it was informed of an argument between the victim and two unidentified men at Triq il-Gallina.

The Polish victim was hit by a Renault Zoe and the two men fled the scene in the same car.

The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment and he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

