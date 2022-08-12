[WATCH] Marsaxlokk parish priest allegedly laundered €500,000, police tell court

The parish priest of Marsaxlokk was arraigned in court on Friday morning, pleading not guilty to charges related to misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

Fr Luke Seguna, 39, appeared under arrest before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Friday, facing charges related to money laundering, misappropriation, fraud and falsification of documents.

Sources told MaltaToday that the priest was questioned about his collection of motorbikes, allegedly composed of a 'mutur tal-fardal' and two other 125cc bikes.

As soon as Fr Seguna entered the courtroom, his lawyer pointed out that he was feeling a shortness of breath and a burning sensation in the chest area. He added that Fr Seguna spent two days under arrest.

The court decided to call a doctor that could come to the courtroom and see to Fr Seguna, although the magistrate said it was likely a panic attack.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest but made a request for bail on behalf of Fr Seguna.

The prosecution argued against bail, noting that he has close ties with the community in Marsaxlokk that could lead to him influencing civilian witnesses.

“This isn’t an ordinary person, this is someone who is esteemed in the Marsaxlokk community. The accusation is important…”

The prosecution said that there could be 150 people who could have fallen victim, and a value of €500,000. It is suspected that this money came through donations.

Fr Seguna’s lawyer Matthew Xuereb raised an issue on the timing of the arraignment, a day before his birthday and after he received treatment for cancer.

“He’s ready to obey any conditions, no matter how severe,” the lawyer said.

Jose Herrera, also a lawyer to Fr Seguna, pointed out that money laundering has to be tied to a predicate offence. The magistrate quickly pointed out that one can have stand-alone money laundering.

Fr Seguna’s condition took a turn for the worse and the court suspended the sitting until a doctor can see to him. An ambulance was eventually called to take Fr Seguna to hospital.

Bail was eventually denied.

The court also imposed a freezing order on Fr Seguna’s assets, despite a request from the defence to only freeze the assets directly related to this case.