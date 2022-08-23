Police raid on two Valletta properties leads to nine arrests related to drug trafficking

Nine people have been arrested in relation to drug trafficking after police raided two properties in Valletta on Tuesday morning.

The operation, which included heavily-armed members of the Special Intervention Unit, started at around 6am on Tuesday at Triq l-Infermerija, leading to the arrest of seven men and two women.

A police spokesperson told reporters that surveillance in the area had been going on for a while prior to the arrests. Apart from announcing the arrests, no details were given as to the ages of the detainees and what objects the police have seized from the two properties.

Apart from the Special Intervention Unit, other police sections were involved, including the Major Crimes Unit, district police and community police.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is holding an inquiry.

The arrested are currently being interrogated by police and investigations are still ongoing.

More to follow.