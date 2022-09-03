Police investigate car fire on Valletta coast, victim in danger of death

A 41-year-old man from Ta’ Xbiex is fighting for his life after sufferring extensive burns in a car fire, in Valletta on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at about 9:15am on the coastline of Triq il-Lanċa, in the area of Marsamxett.

Police said the fire engulfed the driver’s Vauxhall Insignia car. The victim was found lying on the ground near the car.

But police also said they had been alerted by a caller from opposite the Sliema Creek, in Tigné, who said they had heard an explosion.

Medical assistance was immediately sought and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

On the scene of the incident were Civil Protection members, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal of the Armed Forces of Malta.

An inquiry is being led by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, with police believing the fire did not develop accidentally.