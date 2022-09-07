Elderly man critically injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Paola

An 87-year-old man was critically injured when he was hit by a motorcycle in Paola on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 8:30am at Triq Għajn Dwieli.

The elderly man was hit by a Honda motorcycle that was being driven by a 54-year-old man from Senglea.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.