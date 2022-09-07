‘Malta known for its hospitality’ lawyers argue as Syrian men granted bail over Hamrun fight

Two men charged in connection with a large-scale street fight between rival groups of Syrian men in Hamrun last month, have been released on bail following reconciliation efforts brokered by elders in the local Syrian community.

35-year-old construction worker Abdullah Ahmed, of Marsa and Abdullah Sheikh Ahmad, 30 from Mosta, had initially been denied bail during their separate arraignments last month.

The men were arrested after a brawl involving some 25 participants that happened in St. Joseph High Road and Fra Diegu Square on August 18.

Ahmad stands charged with grievously injuring another man whom he allegedly struck on the head with a piece of wood, carrying a knife in public without a police permit, breaching the peace, insulting and threatening several individuals, being part of a group of ten or more persons with the intention of committing an offence, and disobeying legitimate police orders. He is pleading not guilty.

The second man, Ahmed, is denying charges of having slightly injured the other accused, carrying a knife in public without a police permit and recidivism. He is also facing further charges of having uttered insults and threats, breaching the peace, joining a group of ten or more to commit an offence and failing to obey legitimate orders.

Videos of the fighting were widely shared on social media.

The two men’s cases were subsequently assigned to different magistrates.

Several witnesses, including one man who had allegedly suffered a knife wound to the leg, testified on Wednesday as proceedings against Ahmed continued before Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia.

From the witness stand, the man informed the court that he was withdrawing his criminal complaint.

Assisted by lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, the alleged victim emphasised that he had no objection to the accused being released on bail.

He argued that the accused had strong ties to Malta, having resided on the island for 15 years. He has a family and five children, was gainfully employed and paid all his taxes, submitted the defence.

“The Maltese are known for their hospitality,” said the lawyers, adding that both of the accused men had forgiven each other, thanks to the intervention of community elders.

After hearing submissions, the court released Ahmed on bail, ordering him to sign a bail book three times every week, observe a curfew and provide a personal guarantee of €5,000.

A Protection Order was also issued in favour of the alleged victim.

The other accused man, Ahmad, was also granted bail when his case continued before Magistrate Noel Bartolo on Wednesday.

The man was ordered not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses, sign a bail book three time a week, observe a curfew and secure his release by depositing €5,000 and providing a €5,000 personal guarantee.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri is prosecuting.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel to Ahmad.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb are representing Ahmed.