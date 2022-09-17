Motorcyclist critically injured in Victoria collision

A 64-year-old man was seriously injured in Victoria, Gozo on Friday evening after a collision with a car.

Police said that the victim from Sannat who was riding a Kymco motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Starlet driven by a 46-year-old man from Fontana.

The accident happened at 6:30pm at Triq Għajn Qatet and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Duty Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.