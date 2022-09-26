Key witness heard behind closed doors in case against Tal-Maksar brothers and associates

The compilation of evidence against brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella, continued today with yet another sitting held, for the most part, behind closed doors.

When the case was called before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this morning, lawyer William Cuschieri formally renounced his brief for George Degiorgio. The court appointed Cynthia Tomasuolo as legal aid lawyer to assist Degiorgio.

Prosecutor Anthony Vella from the Office of the Attorney General, asked the court to hear the sitting behind closed doors, as there was a witness of a sensitive nature which could prejudice other ongoing proceedings. Lawyer Francesca Zarb also asked the court for a ban on the publication of the name of the witness.

The court asked the defence if there was an objection to this request. Alfred Abela did not object this time, pointing to his arguments made in countless previous sittings, all of which were overruled. “I’ve objected a hundred times already,” he said, resignedly.

The court ruled that this particular witness would be heard last, today, calling the rest of the witnesses in to testify first.

The first witness was a court-appointed translator, who exhibited copies of previous witness testimony, given by Matthew Caruana Galizia and Europol experts on 31 August, which had been translated from English to Maltese.

Next on the witness stand was a police constable from the Police Weapons Office, who exhibited the results of his search in police records of licences for the manufacture and possession of explosives issued to Adrian Agius or Jamie Vella. No results were found, he said.

The sitting then continued behind closed doors.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting, assisted by prosecutors Anthony Vella and Godwin Cini from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Alfred Abela, Rene Darmanin and Ishmael Psaila appeared for the accused.