Worker injured after falling from ladder in Mrieħel factory

The man was taken to hospital with grievous injuries

26 September 2022, 4:46pm
by Nicole Meilak

A man sustained grievous injuries on Monday after falling from a ladder while working in a factory. 

Police received a report at 11:30am that someone was injured in the Mrieħel Industrial Area, now Central Business District.

Preliminary investivations show that a 26-year-old Indian man was working in the area when he fell from a ladder and got hurt.

A medical team went on site to help the injured man. Later, he was taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

