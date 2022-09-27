Pedestrian, motorcyclist sustain grievous injuries in two separate accidents

A 22-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay sustained grievous injuries after being run over by a bus along the coast road in Gżira, police said.

In a separate accident in Birkirkara, a 24-year-old motorcyclist from Gżira was hospitalised with grievous injuries after a crash with a car.

The first accident happened at 2:30pm when the pedestrian was run over by an Otokar Kent bus driven by a 44-year-old man from Santa Venera.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital where he was certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

The second accident happened at 3:30pm on Mdina Road when a Kymco Agility motorbike and a Mazda Demio driven by a 72-year-old from Birkirkara collided. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are ongoing.