menu

Pedestrian, motorcyclist sustain grievous injuries in two separate accidents

Pedestrian grievous after being run over by bus in Gżira • Crash in Birkirkara leaves motorcyclist with grievous injuries

kurt_sansone
27 September 2022, 10:32am
by Kurt Sansone
A crash in Mdina Road Birkirkara left a motorcyclist with grievous injuries (Photo: Police)
A crash in Mdina Road Birkirkara left a motorcyclist with grievous injuries (Photo: Police)

A 22-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay sustained grievous injuries after being run over by a bus along the coast road in Gżira, police said.

In a separate accident in Birkirkara, a 24-year-old motorcyclist from Gżira was hospitalised with grievous injuries after a crash with a car.

The first accident happened at 2:30pm when the pedestrian was run over by an Otokar Kent bus driven by a 44-year-old man from Santa Venera.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital where he was certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

The second accident happened at 3:30pm on Mdina Road when a Kymco Agility motorbike and a Mazda Demio driven by a 72-year-old from Birkirkara collided. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are ongoing.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.