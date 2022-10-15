Masked man robs Luqa store at knifepoint on Friday night

A masked man armed with a knife held up a Luqa store and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash on Friday night.

Police said that at around 10pm, it was informed of a holdup at Wesgħet il-Vittmi tal-Gwerra street. From its preliminary investigations, it results that the thief entered the shop and demanded money from the cashiers.

A 38-year-old man from Bormla and a 16-year-old girl from Fgura were not harmed in the incident.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the case and police are searching for the perpetrator.