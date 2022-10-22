Construction worker grievously injured by sawing machinery in Xagħra

A construction worker suffered grievous injuries in Xagħra, Gozo whilst working with wood sawing machinery.

Police said that on Friday at around 3:30pm, a 46-year-old Albanian man who lives in Xewkija was injured at work at Triq Ta’ Gorf.

The man was attended to by people who then took him to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Elderly woman grievously injured after a fall at her home

A 74-year-old woman was grievously injured after she fell in the yard of her home at Triq Santa Luċija, in Naxxar.

Police said that the incident occurred on Friday at around noon, and the victim was assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department.

She was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.