Venezuelan man, 24, identified as Marsa accident victim by girlfriend

Jesús David Reina Quero, a 24-year-old from Venezuela, has been identified as the person who was killed in a Marsa car accident on Monday.

According to Facebook posts on Expats Malta, a group for foreigners living in Malta, Quero's relatives and friends had been reporting him missing for 17 hours before realising that he was the accident victim flagged in a police statement on Monday. The initial police statement said the victim was as yet unidentified. On Tuesday, police confirmed the man was eventually identified.

It was the man's girlfriend, Maria Giraud, who was living with him in Malta, who identified the victim at Mater Dei Hospital several hours later since she was not allowed to see the body before the hospital got clearance from the inquiring magistrate.

Jesús David Reina Quero, a chef, was last seen at the airport, according to the Facebook posts, and it was when he was on his way to Birżebbuġa that “he went missing.” He had been messaging his girlfriend around 30 minutes before the accident happened.

On Monday police reported that a man had died after being hit by a car in Triq Diċembru Tlettax, Marsa, at around 2:10pm.

He was runover by a Mercedes Benz C250 driven by a 66-year-old man from Fgura. Quero was given treatment on site but died sometime later at hospital.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.