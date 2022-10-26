Shopkeeper denies trafficking charges after police discover over 1kg of cocaine in his car

A man has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges in connection to the discovery of 1.2 kilograms of cocaine in his possession.

In an afternoon arraignment before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, police inspectors Jonathan Pace, John Leigh Howard and Lianne Bonello, charged 40-year-old David Mifsud, a self-employed businessman, from Pieta with possession of cocaine and cannabis in circumstances indicating that it was not exclusively for his own use. He was also accused of money laundering, complicity in money laundering and recidivism. A seizure and freezing order was requested.

The court was told how, on 24 October at around 4:30pm, police officers had executed a search warrant on Mifsud’s car. His silver Toyota Funcargo had been surrounded by police officers in Oscar Zammit street, not far from Junior College in Msida. He was taken into custody, cautioned and had, on the whole, cooperated with the police, the court was told.

Inspector Pace said he had asked the man whether he was carrying anything illegal, and the man had nodded towards a bag on the passenger seat. 102 capsules of what the police suspect to be cocaine, were found inside the bag. Another 14 capsules were found at the man’s shop in Marsa. According to a statement issued by the police, a total of 1.2 kilograms of drugs were found, with a street value of around €95,000.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb informed the court that his client was pleading not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested at this stage.

