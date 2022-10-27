menu

Malta's sea of death: Second lifeless body is found near Hurd's Bank

A dead body was recovered just outside Maltese territorial waters at Hurd's Bank, making this the second such incident today • Earlier, a dead body was recovered just off Gozo

27 October 2022, 6:24pm
by Marianna Calleja
Two heavily decomposed bodies were recovered from the seas around Malta on Thursday (File photo)
Another lifeless body was spotted in the sea on Thursday, about 15 nautical miles off the Marsaskala coast, in the area known as Hurd's Bank.

The body was spotted at around 3:00pm and was recovered by an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat. The police statement did not specify who spotted the cadaver but Hurd's Bank is a bunkering area where cargo ships drop anchor and take on supplies.

The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. The patrol boat took the body Haywharf and an autopsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry and appointed several experts to assist him. Police investigations are still ongoing.

This is the second decomposed body found at sea today. In the first case, a dead body was recovered just off Gozo. The body was also in an advanced state of decomposition.

