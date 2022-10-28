No fatalities in harrowing Msida skatepark incident where car drops upside down

Police and Civil Protection Department were yesterday called to the scene of a harrowing motor incident, in which a car drove right into the Msida Skatepark, overturned and came to rest upside down.

The footage of the car shows the tiny vehicle, a two-seater, resting upside down by the skatepark’s ramps, with onlookers having witnessed the potentially fatal accident that took place at 10:30pm.

Initial reports are pointing at no injuries, but footage from the site seemed to show that the incident could have been much worse, with a number of young people happening to be in the park when the accident happened.

Net News has the footage: