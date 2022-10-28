Car slams into parked vehicle, injuring owner who was tending to engine trouble

A 61-year-old St Paul’s Bay resident sustained grievous injuries while tending to engine trouble after a car slammed into the rear of his vehicle.

The man was standing in front of his Renault Megan that was parked on the side of the road on the Naxxar Coast Road with its bonnet open.

Police said that a Peugeot 307 driven by a 44-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay hit the stationary car from the rear.

A medical team offered first assistance on site but the 61-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.