Driver admits to injuring man, damaging cars in Luqa hit-and-run

The driver responsible for a hit and run incident in Luqa on Tuesday, which left an elderly man grievously injured and two parked cars damaged, has been handed a suspended sentence and a fine after admitting guilt this afternoon.

The court was told that he had turned himself in after being contacted by the police.

Luqa resident, Javier Presmanes Serrano, a 26-year-old engineer from Santander in Spain, was arraigned before magistrate Lara Lanfraco, pleading guilty to charges relating to the hit and run traffic accident in Triq Censu Decandia, Luqa, at around 5:15 am on November 1.

The Spaniard had been identified and taken into custody after police officers located the perpetrator’s car in Luqa and contacted its owner - the accused, who then turned himself in.

As the arraignment began, Police Inspector Antonello Magri asked the magistrate for permission to approach the bench together with defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila. Permission was granted and the case was quietly discussed by the lawyers and the magistrate for around 20 minutes, before the arraignment continued.

Inspector Magri accused Serrano of inattentively causing grievous injury, driving his Nissan Almera recklessly and voluntarily causing damage to two other cars which had been parked nearby. He was also charged with having refused to submit to a breathalyser test at the police station, failing to stop and refusing to provide his particulars after being involved in a traffic accident.

The accused pleaded guilty and confirmed his plea after being given time to reconsider.

In his submissions on punishment, Psaila argued that the incident was not caused by recklessness and that his client had cooperated with the police investigation.

“It is crucial that I point out that this is not a person who the police had to track down, he went to the police of his own accord.”

Handing down judgement, the court observed that the man had cooperated with the police, reporting himself, and filing an early admission.

Serrano was sentenced to two years imprisonment, which were suspended for four years. In addition to the suspended sentence, he was condemned to pay a €500 fine and suspended his driving licence for six months. He was also ordered to bear the costs of appointing experts which had been incurred by the inquiry.