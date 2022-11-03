No bail for thieves arrested after ramming police car

Two men have been remanded in custody after denying charges relating to a long string of thefts from various localities around Malta.

The stolen objects included number plates and cigarettes from vending machines.

The two men, Clive Mallia, 22, from Għaxaq and Massimo Fasanelli, 23, from Marsaskala were arraigned before Magistrate Lara Lanfranco by police inspectors Christina Delia and Roderick Agius this afternoon.

The men have been charged in connection with several thefts in the past, most recently in March, when they were arrested and charged with stealing €10,000 worth of Playmobil figurines from a warehouse.

Inspector Delia told the court that the police had investigated a spate of thefts between June and November this year. Police had followed a car which was being used by the accused men after they had robbed a shop in Msida.

The pursuit was cut short when the men crashed their vehicle into the police car before trying to flee on foot. Mallia was apprehended at the scene, while Fasanelli was tracked down and arrested yesterday.

The accused men pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers Franco Debono, appearing for Mallia, and Herman Mula for Fasanelli defence did not request bail at this stage.