menu

Man seriously injured onboard ship outside Freeport, after his legs are caught by a rope

The 38-year-old man is being treated at Mater Dei hospital

luke_vella
5 November 2022, 12:35pm
by Luke Vella

A 38-year-old Turkish man was critically injured on a ship outside the Freeport, after his legs were caught by a rope.

Police said that at around 6:30 am on Saturday, it was called for assistance on board a ship outside the Birżebbuġa Freeport.

Members of the Civil Protection Department helped the man back onto the land, where he was assisted by a medical team.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid Maty Grima is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.