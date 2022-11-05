Man seriously injured onboard ship outside Freeport, after his legs are caught by a rope

A 38-year-old Turkish man was critically injured on a ship outside the Freeport, after his legs were caught by a rope.

Police said that at around 6:30 am on Saturday, it was called for assistance on board a ship outside the Birżebbuġa Freeport.

Members of the Civil Protection Department helped the man back onto the land, where he was assisted by a medical team.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid Maty Grima is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.