A 30-year-old man was arrested for drug trafficking by police in Paceville on Friday afternoon, after being found in possession of suspected cocaine, cannabis, and pills.

The man from Mali, who lives in San Ġwann was found in possession of a number of packets, allegedly containing drugs.

Police said that at around 5:30 pm, they noticed and stopped a person who was acting suspiciously at Triq San Ġorġ in St Julian’s.

Searches on him and at his hotel room yielded 18 packets with suspect cocaine, a number of pills in another, 12 packets of suspected cannabis, and various objects related to drug trafficking.

The man is under arrest and will be arraigned in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.