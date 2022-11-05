menu

Man arrested for drug trafficking by police on Friday afternoon

The 30-year-old was found in possession of suspected cocaine, cannabis and pills

luke_vella
5 November 2022, 4:01pm
by Luke Vella
Suspected cocaine, cannabis and pills were retrieved by police on Friday (Photo: Police)
A 30-year-old man was arrested for drug trafficking by police in Paceville on Friday afternoon, after being found in possession of suspected cocaine, cannabis, and pills.

The man from Mali, who lives in San Ġwann was found in possession of a number of packets, allegedly containing drugs.

Police said that at around 5:30 pm, they noticed and stopped a person who was acting suspiciously at Triq San Ġorġ in St Julian’s.

Searches on him and at his hotel room yielded 18 packets with suspect cocaine, a number of pills in another, 12 packets of suspected cannabis, and various objects related to drug trafficking.

The man is under arrest and will be arraigned in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.

