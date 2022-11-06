Two thieves on the run after armed hold-up in St Paul’s Bay

Two hooded men who held up a female shopkeeper at knife-point in St Paul’s Bay are on the run, the police said.

The armed robbery took place at 11:45pm in Triq J. Quintinus on Saturday and the thieves made off with cash from the till.

Police said the cashier and two people, who were inside the shop at the time of the robbery were unhurt. The perpetrators are still at large.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia is holding an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.