Man stabbed in Marsa, police search for aggressors

A foreign man was hospitalised on Sunday evening after he was wounded with a sharp and pointed object in Triq Diċembru Tlettax, Marsa.

Police were informed of the stabbing by the health authorities at around 7:30pm, after the man sought treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police said the man, who was identified as Eritrean aged 34 and living in Ta' Xbiex, had been assaulted by two people with a knife in Marsa.

The two men fled the scene and are on the run.

Police investigations are underway in order to establish what happened while a search is on for the aggressors.

Duty Magistrate Victor Axiak is conducting an inquiry.