Man granted bail despite admitting to knife attack on love rival

A 23-year-old man from Tarxien has been released on bail pending sentencing in January, after admitting to using a knife to wound another man in an argument over a girl.

Tyler Camilleri appeared in the dock before magistrate Joe Mifsud on Tuesday, charged with threatening, attacking and slightly injuring his alleged victim with a knife. He was also accused of carrying a knife in public without a police permit.

Camilleri, who said he works as a driver with a popular transportation app, was arraigned by police inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri.

The prosecution explained that Camilleri had been romantically pursuing a woman who was already in a relationship. Her partner had sent a message to Camilleri, telling him to leave her alone and Camilleri had replied that he would comply - on condition that he was paid €10,000.

Some days later, the men bumped into one another in the Paola village square and insults were exchanged, at which point the confrontation escalated into an argument. Camilleri had then made matters worse by pulling out a knife.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court adjourned the case till the new year for the man’s probation officer to report as well as for submissions on punishment, in the meantime releasing Camilleri on bail against a €500 deposit and a €2,000 personal guarantee. Camilleri was placed under a supervision order. The court also issued a protection order in favour of the victims.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.