Man grievously injured in Gozo crash involving tractor

A 29-year-old man from Xewkija was rushed to hospital after getting injured in a collision which involved a car and a tractor.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Għarb, Għarb at around 7am on Friday.

Preliminary investigations showed there was an impact between a Toyota Auris driven by a 47-year-old man from San Lawrenz, and a tractor driven by the victim.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the man was later transferred to the Gozo General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.