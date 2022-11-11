menu

Man grievously injured in Gozo crash involving tractor

karl_azzopardi
11 November 2022, 1:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 29-year-old man from Xewkija was rushed to hospital after getting injured in a collision which involved a car and a tractor.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Għarb, Għarb at around 7am on Friday.

Preliminary investigations showed there was an impact between a Toyota Auris driven by a 47-year-old man from San Lawrenz, and a tractor driven by the victim.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the man was later transferred to the Gozo General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

