Motorcyclist skidded to her death on spilled ‘slippery material’, police confirm

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify who could have spilt “slippery material” that caused motorcyclist Marie Claire Lombardi to skid to her death.

Lombardi, 45, died on 22 October after crashing into a centre strip along Mdina Road when the Yamaha motorbike she was riding skidded. The hairdresser died, moments after the crash.

In a statement on Friday, the police said that investigations have shown that the victim lost control of her motorcycle after passing over a “slippery material” that was spilt on the road.

The police did not say what the material was but initial reports had suggested that somebody had dropped a crate of olives in the street that got pressed as cars passed over them.

Police have asked the public to come forward with any information as to who could have spilled the material. Anybody with information can pass it on confidentially by calling police headquarters on 21224001/119 or report it to the nearest police station.