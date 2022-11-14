menu

Illegal parking leads to police drug bust in Qawra

19 sachets of heroin and 27 baggies of cocaine were found inside a drug dealer’s car after he was caught parking illegally by a police constable doing the rounds in Qawra

karl_azzopardi
14 November 2022, 8:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 37-year-old man was arrested by the police after he was found in the possession of 19 sachets of heroin and 27 baggies of cocaine.

The police said that a police constable doing the rounds in Triq Annetto Caruana, Qawra, spotted an illegally parked vehicle.

When issuing a citation to the car’s owner, the police noted suspicious behaviour, leading him to believe that he was in the possession of something illegal.

A search on his vehicle yielded cash and a knuckle duster. These raised further suspicions, and a more comprehensive search yielded the drugs.

The man is being held at the Floriana lockup, and investigations are ongoing.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is leading an inquiry.

