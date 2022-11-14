Illegal parking leads to police drug bust in Qawra
19 sachets of heroin and 27 baggies of cocaine were found inside a drug dealer’s car after he was caught parking illegally by a police constable doing the rounds in Qawra
A 37-year-old man was arrested by the police after he was found in the possession of 19 sachets of heroin and 27 baggies of cocaine.
The police said that a police constable doing the rounds in Triq Annetto Caruana, Qawra, spotted an illegally parked vehicle.
When issuing a citation to the car’s owner, the police noted suspicious behaviour, leading him to believe that he was in the possession of something illegal.
A search on his vehicle yielded cash and a knuckle duster. These raised further suspicions, and a more comprehensive search yielded the drugs.
The man is being held at the Floriana lockup, and investigations are ongoing.
Magistrate Josette Demicoli is leading an inquiry.