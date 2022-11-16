Man who died after Bugibba bar assault was severely intoxicated, court expert testifies

A man who died after an alleged assault at a Bugibba bar was found to have a high blood alcohol level, a court expert has testified.

The compilation of evidence against David Busuttil, 59, the owner of Munchies Bar in Buġibba, continued before Magistrate Doreen Clarke on Wednesday, in the absence of the accused, who was taken to hospital in an ambulance after complaining of chest pain.

Busuttil stands charged with the murder of 60-year-old Roger Dudley-Ward, who died after falling down the bar’s stairs following an argument with the accused. He is also accused of causing grievous injury, tampering with evidence and breaching the peace.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono consented to the court hearing testimony by court experts in the absence of the accused.

Medico-legal expert Dr Mario Scerri, took the stand. He told the court how on 17 June this year, he had examined the victim in hospital.

Dudley-Ward had been in a critical condition, having suffered skull fractures caused by blunt trauma. According to the witness the victim was found to have had a blood-alcohol level of 224mg/100ml, which indicates severe intoxication.

Cross-examined by Debono, Scerri said that a fall could not be excluded as having caused the skull fractures.

Busuttil had been released on bail less than a week after his arraignment against a €10,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee.

Prosecutor Abigail Caruana Vella represented the office of the Attorney General. Inspector Ryan Vella prosecuted.