Maltese man acquitted of drug trafficking charges by Italian court

An Italian court has acquitted a Maltese businessman whose extradition to Italy to face drug trafficking charges had been blocked by a Maltese court, after the prosecution failed to prove the fishing vessel where the drugs were found was his.

Last December, a court had upheld a request for 44-year-old Paul Attard's extradition to Italy to face charges of smuggling 10 tonnes of hashish onboard a fishing vessel, but the case is subject to further proceedings which are ongoing.

In a ruling handed down in absentia by the Tribunale di Catania on Tuesday, Attard was cleared of the charges after the prosecution was unable to prove that he was the owner of the vessel.

Attard had been accused of conspiring with others to traffic 10 tonnes of hashish, which the Italian police had discovered during a raid on a fishing vessel, The Quest, owned by Attard’s shipping company.

His lawyers argued that although his company used the boat, it did not actually own it, also pointing out that the vessel had been intercepted and searched on the high seas, outside Italy’s jurisdiction.

The Dutch-flagged vessel was intercepted in international waters after departing Malta in 2018, for Algeria on a voyage allegedly organised by Maltese drug traffickers.

It changed its route when it arrived in front of the Moroccan coast and started to proceed towards Alexandria, Egypt. The Italian Guardia di Finanza, which had been observing the vessel closely, sent a boarding team on the fishing vessel some 40 hours later, after the flag state granted them permission to do so.

10 tonnes of hashish were found in the vessel’s cold room. After investigating the massive drug haul, the Italian authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant for Attard in connection with the drug bust. He was subsequently taken into custody in Malta.

A year after his arrest a request for his extradition to Italy had been turned down by a Maltese magistrate. A second European Arrest Warrant was issued in September 2021 only to be turned down once again by a second magistrate.

That decision is was appealed by the Attorney General and was later overturned by the Court of Appeal in December 2021, prompting Attard’s lawyers to institute two separate constitutional cases challenging the judgment, which are still ongoing.

In view of Attard's acquittal in Italy, his lawyers have filed a request for his release from bail conditions, which are still in force in Malta, under the EAW proceedings.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Josè Herrera and Franco Debono represented Attard in the Maltese proceedings. Lawyer Michele Sbezzi was Attard’s defence counsel in Italy.