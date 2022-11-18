[WATCH] Car blaze in San Ġwann forces residents evacuation

A parked car caught fire in San Ġwann in the early hours of Friday morning, wreaking damage on five other vehicles and two shop facades.

The car, a BMW, caught fire at 12:15am on Triq Feliċ Borg, a police spokesperson told MaltaToday.

The fire damaged five nearby vehicles and two shop facades. Several residents had to be evacuated as a safety precaution, but no one was injured

A resident living nearby told MaltaToday that the burning smell was noticeable from 600m away. They had to close all the windows and wear masks to avoid the smell.

“It woke up the whole flat, it smelled like burnt plastic and we had to wear masks,” the resident said.

An inquiry is being led by Magistrate Charmaine Galea. Police investigations are ongoing.