Motorcyclist grievously injured in Marsascala on Saturday morning

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Saturday morning in an accident at Marsascala.

Police said that at around 6:15am, the Macedonian man who lives in Marsascala, lost control of his Kymco Agility motorcycle and fell at Triq Sant’ Antnin.

A medical team assisted the man and he was later taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the case.