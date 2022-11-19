Motorcyclist grievously injured in Marsascala on Saturday morning
The 27-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and fell onto the road
A 27-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Saturday morning in an accident at Marsascala.
Police said that at around 6:15am, the Macedonian man who lives in Marsascala, lost control of his Kymco Agility motorcycle and fell at Triq Sant’ Antnin.
A medical team assisted the man and he was later taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating the case.