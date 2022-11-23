Elderly couple injured at a house fire in Imqabba
The fire broke out at Triq il-Karmnu, l-Imqabba at around 5:30am on Wednesday
An elderly couple was injured in a fire in a private residence in Imqabba early on Wednesday Morning.
The fire broke out at Triq il-Karmnu at around 5:30am.
The victims, a 76-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, were taken to Mater Dei for further treatment.
The woman was certified to be in a serious condition, while the man's condition is still pending.
As a consequence of the fire, two vehicles parked in front of the residence suffered some damage.
Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.