Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara road accident

A collision occurred between a car and the victim's motorcycle in Birkirkara

luke_vella
27 November 2022, 1:03pm
by Luke Vella
The 45-year-old man is being treated at Mater Dei hospital
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara early on Sunday morning.

Police said that at around 6:15am, a collision occurred between a Ford Fiesta, driven by a 52-year-old woman from Dingli, and a Honda PCX motorcycle that was being driven by the male victim, at Triq Dun Karm.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

