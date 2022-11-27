Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara road accident

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara early on Sunday morning.

Police said that at around 6:15am, a collision occurred between a Ford Fiesta, driven by a 52-year-old woman from Dingli, and a Honda PCX motorcycle that was being driven by the male victim, at Triq Dun Karm.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.