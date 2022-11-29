Bernice murder: Roderick Cassar showed no remorse in police interrogations over wife’s murder, court hears

Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, accused of murdering his wife Bernice Cassar, starts being heard in court

The court is hearing the compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, accused of murdering his wife, in the first case since femicide was introduced in the Criminal Code.

Cassar, 42, from Qrendi, stands charged of murdering Bernice Cassar, when he shot her at the Corradino industrial estate last week while she was heading to work. Bernice was hit in the face and chest and died on the spot.

Roderick Cassar pleaded not guilty.

The couple had two young children, who were at school when the murder happened.

Bernice Cassar had filed several reports of domestic violence against her husband and even moved out of the family home with her children in May. On the eve of her murder, she had filed another police report, claiming her husband had breached a protection order issued by the court in July.

Roderick Cassar was arrested after a 17-hour standoff with police after he locked himself up inside his house. Police eventually raided the house and Cassar was arrested and the weapon allegedly used in the murder, a shotgun, was seized.

Roderick Cassar was charged with wilful femicide, holding his victim against her will, using violence, including moral and psychological violence, using a firearm while committing a crime and possession of a firearm without permit. Other charges include stealing the victim's mobile phone and car key, and the wilful damage to her property and threatening a bystander.

This is the first time that femicide is being used as an aggravating offence in a court of law after it was introduced in the Criminal Code earlier this year, following the New Year's Day murder of Paulina Dembska.



Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Marita Pace Dimech are appearing parte civile for the victim's family.