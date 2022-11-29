Whistleblower says police officials admitted to using excessive force on people

One of the whistleblowers who reported his colleagues for police brutality said that the three police officers had opened up to him about using excessive force on certain people.

The compilation of evidence against Rica Mifsud Grech, 22, from Floriana, and Jurgen Falzon, 24, from Santa Venera, and Luca Brincat, 20, from Qormi, continued before Magistrate Joseph Mifsud this morning.

One of the witnesses was Nathan Zerafa, one of the whistleblowers who had reported the three officials for abuse of power.

He was on duty at the Victor Tedesco stadium in Ħamrun when several police officers had opened up to him about things going behind his back during the shift. He said that the three officers insisted on having more sergeants on duty during night raids.

Zerafa said that the accused told him they would beat them up and leave them there.

He presented a copy of the email he had sent to his superiors reporting these instances.

Other police officers testified on Tuesday. Malcolm Fenech, Larkin Lia and Kurt Zammit recalled an arrest in Marsa near Tiger Bar. A man had gone inside the bar asking for small change, but the owner of the bar said he will not give him the money without him buying something first.

The man grew angry and broke one of the shop’s windows on his way out. This prompted the bar owner to call the police.

In a previous sitting, the man said that the accused threatened beat him up the night of the argument. Allegedly, the told him ‘if we see you in Marsa, we will beat you up’.

Fenech said that the man had admitted to breaking the shop window and was not aggressive when he was brought to the police station.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Omar Zammit are prosecuting, together with lawyers Anthony Vella and Kaylie Bonnett from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili are assisting Mifsud Grech.

Lawyer Edmond Cuschieri is counsel to Falzon.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are Brincat's defence counsel.