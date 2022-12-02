menu

Man injured in Birżebbuġa traffic accident

2 December 2022, 11:07am
by Marianna Calleja

A 28-year-old man from Birżebbuġa suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car on Thursday night.

The accident happened in Triq San Ġorġ, Birżebbuġa at 7:00pm. 

He was hit by a Toyota Ist driven by a 56-year-old man, also a resident of Birżebbuġa.

The man was given help by a medical team and was later taken to hospital where it was certified that he suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
