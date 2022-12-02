Man injured in Birżebbuġa traffic accident
A 28-year-old man from Birżebbuġa suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car on Thursday night.
The accident happened in Triq San Ġorġ, Birżebbuġa at 7:00pm.
He was hit by a Toyota Ist driven by a 56-year-old man, also a resident of Birżebbuġa.
The man was given help by a medical team and was later taken to hospital where it was certified that he suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.